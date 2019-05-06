City Leaders Attend African American Museum of Philadelphia Annual Gala

Posted 9:25 AM, May 6, 2019

Over the weekend, folks were dressed to impress for the annual African American Museum of Philadelphia’s annual gala.

This year’s theme is “celebrating black excellence in arts and culture.”

More than 400 business and city leaders attended the event, including mayor Jim Kenney.

There were four floors of entertainment with live bands, a gospel choir, and local chefs.

Money raised from the event will provide museum memberships to families in need.

 

