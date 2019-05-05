On Weekend Philler Episode 318, we decorate cookies with Bunnycakes, hang out with some adorable goats at Water and Rock Studio - Goat Yoga, get immersed in a fantasy universe in The Last Rogue Soul from Guardian Watch Series, talk about Handbook for Mortals with Lani Sarem and Thomas Ian Nicholas, hang out with some scaly friends at Reptile Day at Woodland Elementary School, look at some comic book art created by Animated Phil: Illustration and Design by Philip McNulty, and hang out with our friends Harlem Globetrotters!
- Bunnycakes
- Goat Yoga
- The Last Rogue Soul
- Lani Sarem and Thomas Ian Nicholas
- Reptile Day
- Artist Phil McNulty
If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER's FACEBOOK!!
For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.