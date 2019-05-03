Mother’s Day Gift Ideas with Justine Santaniello

*The following post is sponsored.

It’s almost Mother’s Day! Joining us today is lifestyle expert Justine Santaniello to tell us.

J. C. Penny is a great place to find clothes and accessories for your mom! They have fun accessories for under $20 dollars. As for looking fashionable, Liz Claiborne, which is exclusive to J. C. Penny, has timeless pieces. You can find more information at JCP.com.

And if your mom is a fashionista, Stitch Fix is an online personalized service that is tailored to your body type. There is no subscriptions or memberships. You can just get her a gift card! Find more info at stitchfix.com.

As for food, the Wolferman's Mother Day Tote Gift is perfect for breads and pastries, including a signature muffins. For sweet treats, Harry & David Ruby & Rose Gift is perfect if your mother has a sweet tooth.

And if she loves to workout, a bag filled with healthy treats is always a great idea! One thing you can put in the bag is the True Niagen vitamins, which are backed by science and help mom get that energy boost she needs at the cellular. Fine more at TrueNiagen.com.

For a signature cocktail, POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice is perfect to pair with any drink. One whole bottle has the juice of four pomegranates- with no added sugars, fillers, or preservatives. You can find more at POMWonderful.com.

All products can be found on JustHaves.com!