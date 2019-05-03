Adopt a Pet: Millie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Millie! This little lady is only four months old and believed to be some type of lab mix.

She was found as a stray in Puerto Rico, living under a house destroyed by a hurricane. Peyton's Place Animal Rescue took her in and now she living with foster parents, as she waits for her forever home.

Millie's foster parents say she is sweet, playful and hardly ever barks. She loves all people and is great with other dogs.

Millie would do best in a home that can continue her training and has the patience for a puppy.

Visit Peyton's Place Animal Rescue to learn more.