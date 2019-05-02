First-Ever Teen Music and Tech Festival Allows Students to Learn About Opportunities in Music, Gaming and Technology

Posted 9:45 AM, May 2, 2019, by

What happens when you bring music, games, technology and teenagers all together in one place? You get the first-ever Freshwave Teen Music and Tech Festival.

It's all a part of Philly Tech Week.

So many teens are interested in all three topics, but they don't always know that there are so many opportunities available within them. These can even include learning and career opportunities.

They will be able to see what they can get involved in and actually experience some hands-on opportunities with all.

One example is a workshop hosted by local artist Smooth Waffle. He will talk about everything from how the recording process works, studio etiquette, the engineering behind it all, and of course the mindset future artists need to succeed.

"I want to be able to showcase to students and peers alike that as technical as this process is, it can be fun and you can be passionate about it," he said.

The event is coming up Sunday May 5th from 10 AM until 5 PM at the Pennovation Center at 3401 Grays Ferry Ave in Philadelphia. For more information visit FRSHWV.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.