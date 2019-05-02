First-Ever Teen Music and Tech Festival Allows Students to Learn About Opportunities in Music, Gaming and Technology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What happens when you bring music, games, technology and teenagers all together in one place? You get the first-ever Freshwave Teen Music and Tech Festival.

It's all a part of Philly Tech Week.

So many teens are interested in all three topics, but they don't always know that there are so many opportunities available within them. These can even include learning and career opportunities.

They will be able to see what they can get involved in and actually experience some hands-on opportunities with all.

One example is a workshop hosted by local artist Smooth Waffle. He will talk about everything from how the recording process works, studio etiquette, the engineering behind it all, and of course the mindset future artists need to succeed.

"I want to be able to showcase to students and peers alike that as technical as this process is, it can be fun and you can be passionate about it," he said.

The event is coming up Sunday May 5th from 10 AM until 5 PM at the Pennovation Center at 3401 Grays Ferry Ave in Philadelphia. For more information visit FRSHWV.com.