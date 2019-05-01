National Burger Month with Iron Hill Brewery

May is National Burger Month! One great place to feast on delicious, juicy burgers is Iron Hill Brewery.

Chef Brendan Mullan joins Monica Cryan and Nick Foley in studio with some great promotions for the month of May.

Iron Hill Brewery is offering a different burger for every day of the month- so 31 burgers!

Some burgers will be featured the entire month, including the vegetarian black bean burger. Brewers will also pair the burgers with handcrafted food and local beer.

For more information on these delicious burgers and locations, visit ironhillbrewery.com.