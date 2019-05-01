Meet the 2019 Eagles Cheerleaders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is just the first day of May, but football season will be here before we know it! The Philadelphia Eagles announced the ladies that will represent the team on the field in 2019 as part of this year's cheerleading squad.

Shardae and Riley are both veterans of the team, but the cheerleaders are still required to audition each year.

"You get little flutters in your heart when you walk out onto that field," Shardae said. "It is so incredible to see the excited fans. Philadelphia fans are the most incredible fans in the NFL."

Aside from entertaining fans on the field, the cheerleaders do good for the community as part of the team.

"This year I had the opportunity to travel to Honduras where I got to visit the service men and women located there," Shardae said. "We got to spend the holidays with them and give back to thank them for their service."

The Eagles Cheerleaders have also introduced a male cheerleader to their team for the first time ever.

Go birds!