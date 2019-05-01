Living Flame Memorial Service Honors Fallen Philadelphia Firefighter Capt. Benny Hutchins

Posted 4:56 PM, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 04:57PM, May 1, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - The annual City of Philadelphia Living Flame Memorial Service was held in Franklin Square Park Wednesday afternoon, honoring police officers and firefighters who have died in the line of duty.

The name of Capt. Benny Hutchins was added to the monument this year, joining deceased fire and police colleagues who died in service.

His name was placed near the names of Philadelphia Firefighters Kenneth Greene, Sr. and Matthew LeTourneau, who were added before last year’s memorial service.

PHL17 spoke with Hutchins younger sister Betty about what the service meant to their family.

