Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble Give a Sneak Peek of New Show “On Tap”

Posted 10:10 AM, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 10:08AM, May 1, 2019

The Lady Hoofers Tap Ensemble in Philadelphia is a staple to the city's art scene. Their Spring concert is coming up this Saturday, and if you're a fan of dance, you're not going to want to miss it.

Dancers will take the stage to perform "On Tap" this Saturday May 4th at the Performance Garage located at 1515 Brandywine Street in Philadelphia.

The afternoon performance is already sold out, but tickets are still available for the 7 PM show! General admission is $25, and children, students and seniors can get tickets for just $18. To purchase, click here.

The group is also offering events for the public who want to get involved.

Open auditions are coming up in June.

For dancers who want to ease into the world of auditions, the group offers an audition workshop that will teach dancers what the process is like.

They also have many more events, including a summer intensive workshop on the way. For more information, visit the Lady Hoofers website here.

