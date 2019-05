× Chinese Lantern Festival Lights Up Franklin Square

The Philadelphia Chinese Lantern Festival is returning to Franklin Square for its fourth year.

There will be around 30 different displays that showcase Chinese arts, music, and culture.

The festival opens on May 1st and runs through June 30th.

PHL17's Khiree Stewart spoke with the organizers.

Click here to learn more about the festival.