Presby-What? New Alcon Surveys Show Patients Have Fuzzy Understanding of Presbyopia; Eye Care Professionals Agree

Posted 9:17 AM, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 09:16AM, April 30, 2019

Presbyopia sounds like a funny word, but, it’s no laughing matter for the more than 111-million Americans living with the condition that can strike once people hit their 40s.

It is on the rise in the United States, with 123 million Americans expected to be impacted by 2020.

April is Presbyopia Awareness Month, and medical experts hope to spread the word. A recent Alcon survey shows that most of us are unfamiliar with the term presbyopia, we're confused by the symptoms, and we don't know what options we have to treat it.

But there is a solution.

A multi-focal lens is available to correct eyesight at all distances.

For more information, visit SeeNearAndFar.com.

