Philadelphia Science Festival Returns with More Than 80 Science Activities

Posted 12:42 PM, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 12:32PM, April 30, 2019

The Philadelphia Science Festival is back for another year.

It’s a nine day festival filled with all sorts of different science and technology related activities.

There will be a science carnival on May 4th along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to mark the end of the festival.

PHL17'S Khiree Stewart met with some of the organizers at The Franklin Institute. They showed him some of the cool science experiments that people can expect.

Click here to learn more about the activities.

