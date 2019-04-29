Plan the Perfect Kentucky Derby Watch Party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This Saturday May 4th is the 145th Annual Kentucky Derby. Horse racing fans all throughout the country will be hosting their special Derby watch parties.

If you want to host your own party, Ashley Eisenbeil, the Director of Marketing for the Pennsylvania Horse Racing Association joined us to show us how to plan the ultimate day, from decorations to games and entertainment, and of course, how to make a perfect Mint Julep cocktail.

Classic Mint Julep Recipe

Ingredients

Leaves from 4 to 5 mint sprigs

2 sugar cubes or 1/2 ounce simple syrup

2 1/2 ounces bourbon whiskey

1-2 cups of crushed ice

Directions

Place the mint and simple syrup or sugar into a julep cup, collins glass, or double old-fashioned glass. Muddle or press the mint leaves to release the oil and aroma of the mint. Do not pulverize the leaves -- only press them gently for a few seconds. Add the bourbon. Fill glass partially with crushed ice and stir well until the glass becomes frosty. Fill with more crushed ice to the top of the glass, add a straw and garnish with a mint sprig.

For more tips, visit PennHorseRacing.com.