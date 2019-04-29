Celebrate 150 Years of West Laurel Hill Cemetery with an Unforgettable Weekend

It’s back-to-back fun at West Laurel Hill Cemetery this weekend! Two major events are coming to the unique venue in honor of its 150th celebration. Director of Sales, Marketing & Family Services Deborah Cassidy shared details about what’s happening this Saturday & Sunday.

Kick the weekend off with the 7th Annual Bow Ties, Big Hats & Bourbon event on Saturday, May 4th. The Kentucky Derby viewing party includes an open bar, buffet, horse-drawn carriage rides, cigar lounge, live music and fashion illustrations by Denise Fike. Derby fashion is encouraged!

Proceeds from this event benefit Gateway HorseWorks, an organization offering transformative Equine Assisted Psychotherapy Services to children, adults and families in a healing, farm-based environment.

On Sunday, there's two exclusive, one-day-only performances from the Pennsylvania Ballet. Dancers will perform scenes from Giselle and Romeo & Juliet on the cemetery grounds. The first performance is at 12:30 PM and the latter follows at 5 PM. Following the dancing, folks can meet the dancers with light fare and drinks.

All of the fun is happening at the historic grounds of West Laurel Hill. Tickets for both events can be found at WestLaurelHill.com.