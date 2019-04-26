Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We've all heard of Philadelphia athletes like Connie Mack, Bobby Clarke, Mike Schmidt and Wilt Chamberlain.

But there's one Canadian athlete that made a huge mark on Philly sports... that you've probably never heard of.

That's George Washington Orton.

Orton fell out of a tree when he was just three years old, and his injuries caused him to have the inability to walk until age 12. Despite his struggle, he went on to become an Olympic gold medalist in the steeplechase and won a bronze medal for the 400 meter race. And, he even created the idea to put numbers on football jerseys.

As for his impact on Philadelphia sports, we may not have the Flyers or the Wings if it wasn't for Orton. He brought both hockey and lacrosse to the city back around the late 1800's.

Aside from those, Orton unbelievably accomplished so much more.

Mark Hebscher wrote about Orton's sports legacy in his book "The Greatest Athlete (You've Never Heard Of)."

This is a must-read for any sports fan. For more information on the book, visit HebysOnSports.com.