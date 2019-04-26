Prom Ideas with Limor Suss

Posted 10:47 AM, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 10:46AM, April 26, 2019

*The following post is sponsored. 

Prom season is underway, so you are going to want to look you best! Lifestyle expert Limor Suss joins us to talk what to wear and how to get your skin ready.

For men's formal wear, Mens Warehouse has great options to make sure you look stylish. They have colored suits and great accessories to make your suit customized! Find more on MensWarehouse.com.

For the ladies, Davids Bridal has great dresses for all body shapes that are affordable and adorable. Find more on DavidsBridal.com.

If you get acne before prom, Clean and Clear is a great product to help clean your pores. They have cleansers and spot treatments. Find more on CleanandClear.com.

Another great product to clean your face is Biore. Biore strips are great to clean dirt and help your face feel fresh. More information, visit Biore.com.

For more information on prom and these products go to LimorLoves.com and follow Limor on Instagram at "Limor Suss."

