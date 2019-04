Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOLSOM, PA - Charlie's Hamburgers has been grilling juicy, beefy burgers in Delaware County for the past 84 years. This week they opened their new location at 237 E. MacDade Blvd., in a strip center between Advanced Auto Parts and H&R Block.

Owners of the legendary Delco business say they've kept everything the same, and plan on adding some fried foods to the menu soon.

PHL17's Matt Alba was there for the grand opening!