‘Bringing Hope Home’ Promoting Great Guys Dinner and 5th Annual Sea Isle City Stomps Cancer 5K and Walk

Bringing Hope Home is a non-profit organization that provides Unexpected Amazingness to local Families with cancer through financial and emotional support. Through the Light of Hope Family Grant, it offers a one-time grant to pay essential household bills for families with cancer.

The bills are sent to the organization, who sends checks to pay them right to the companies.

Bringing Hope Home has helped over 5400 local families since they started fundraising in 2008.

The 18th Annual Great Guys Dinner coming up on May 2nd in Delaware County helps support the families. It is the organizations largest fundraiser of the year, and features a cocktail hour with an open bar, auctions, raffles, a sit-down dinner, and more. It's hosted at the Springfield Country Club from 6 PM to 9 PM. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Coming up on June 29th in Sea Isle Çity is the 5th Annual Sea Isle City Stomps Cancer 5K and Family Walk. The route starts at La Costa at 7 AM. After the race/walk, there will be awards, raffles, music and more.

Last year 900 runners showed up, and this year they expect more than 1,000 to participate. To sign up, click here.

For more information, visit bringinghopehome.org.