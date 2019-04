Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Boots! This cutie wants to live her best senior life with a loving family.

She is 10 years-old and her vision isn't the best, but she is a very sweet girl. Boots has a very calm demeanor and loves to be around people. She also is a pretty quiet gal, not a lot to say, but a lot of kisses and snuggles to give.

You can find more information about Boots at the Blind Dog Rescue Alliance.