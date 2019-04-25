The American Red Cross Work To Install Smoke Alarms In Pennsylvania Homes

Posted 8:34 AM, April 25, 2019, by , Updated at 08:57AM, April 25, 2019

Did you know more people believe they have a better chance at winning the lottery than their home catching on fire?

The American Red Cross is working to advocate for the seriousness need of smoke alarms across Pennsylvania with the "Sound the Alarm" fire safety campaign, helping to install smoke alarms in homes that need it.

Sophie Kluth, from the Eastern Pennsylvania American Red Cross discusses how you can volunteer with the organization to help install smoke alarms, the need for the device, and how it can help you prevent a disaster.

The dates and locations for all of the events are below:

April 27: Swedesburg, Montgomery County

May 3: Philadelphia, Philadelphia County

May 11: Philadelphia, Philadelphia County

May 11: Phoenixville, Chester County

For more information visit SoundtheAlarm.org.

