Walk a tightrope, learn to juggle, or soar on the flying trapeze at the 'Festival of Fools.'

The event is happening at the Philadelphia School of Circus Art on Saturday, April 27.

Festival of Fools is great for the entire family. Enjoy live music, food, performances and tons of kid-friendly actives.

Things will kick-off at 12:30 p.m. and last until 7 p.m. The festival will be followed by a magical show put on by the adult students at 8 p.m.

