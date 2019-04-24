PHL17 Community Heroes: Egg Harbor Township Officers Go Above & Beyond at Lemonade Stand

PHL17 along with Barb’s Harley-Davidson is setting out to honor local community heroes. This week, four Egg Harbor Township police officers are getting some attention after having fun at a local lemonade stand.

Officer O'Hagan, Officer Becker, Officer Niceta and Officer Santoro visited a local lemonade stand at the DiMaio home in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.

After buying some refreshments, the officers decided to have some fun. Rebecca, Annalena and Julia DiMaio along with their cousins Emily and Elizabeth Suhr taught the officers some cheerleading moves like toe touches and cartwheels. In return, they learned about Officer O'Hagan's K-9.

They also traced Officer Becker with some sidewalk chalk.

Homeowner Jennifer DiMaio says the interaction "truly melts her heart and makes her feel proud to be an Egg Harbor Township resident."

Way to go!