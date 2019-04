Please enable Javascript to watch this video

South Philadelphia's biggest food festival of the year is back!

Over two dozen of the city's best restaurants will fire up street and small plates along East Passyunk for 'Flavors of the Avenue.' There will also be cocktails, craft beer, live music and sidewalk sales.

The one day festival is happening Sunday, April 28th from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All street food will be specially priced between to $3 to $6.

