Carson Valley “Stomp For Success” Step Show Event Kicks Off, Our PHL17’s Jennifer Lewis-Hall Hosts The Exhibition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s called “Stomp For Success” and it has a lot of people excited.

An exhibition hosted by our very own Jennifer Lewis-Hall at Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia kicked off the step show event and fundraiser that is planned for the Fall and will include youth, high school and college step teams.

Two teams performed on Tuesday night at the launch including a teen group from Carson Valley called “Team Reload.”

And, graduates of West Chester University who are members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated showcased their amazing stepping as well.

The upcoming step show event “Stomp For Success” will happen in the Fall on Saturday, November 2nd of this year.

Organizers say the event will help youth and families. And, they say it has several benefits including being a great way for their students to learn about the art and history of stepping – in addition to helping to build confidence.

Jennifer Lewis-Hall is a proud life member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated – the first sorority established by African-American college women on January 15, 1908 at Howard University in Washington, D.C.

Jennifer is thrilled to take part in the step show events helping the students.

Carson Valley is a nonprofit providing an array of services with a focus on children and youth. For more information about the step show and details on how teams can participate – head to their website at https://www.cvca-pa.org/.

Jennifer will be posting pictures and sharing information on the upcoming event @jenlewishall on Instagram and Twitter.

Learn more about Carson Valley here.

Alpha Kappa Alpha - http://aka1908.com/

West Chester University - https://www.wcupa.edu/

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. - http://zphib1920.org/

Chestnut Hill College - https://www.chc.edu/