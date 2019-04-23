“You Are Beautiful” Campaign Helps Women Battling Cancer Receive Beautiful Wigs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up Monday April 29th, Rizzieri Salon and Spa in the Moorestown Mall in New Jersey will transform into a venue featuring entertainment, raffles, food, desserts, coffee and wine tasting all to help women battling cancer receive a beautiful wig at no cost to them.

This will mark the third year of the event. Between just two events, the campaign has raised $125,000. They have been able to give 55 wigs to women so far.

Rizzieri hopes to raise $45,000 at this year's event.

The salon also provides head wraps and scarves free to women who battle with losing their hair to chemotherapy.

Monday's event will be hosted from 5 PM until 8:30 PM.

Tickets are $50, and 100% of the proceeds from the event will go directly to providing complimentary wigs to Virtua patients visiting the RCAA Hair Boutique. For more information and to purchase, click here.