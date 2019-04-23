“You Are Beautiful” Campaign Helps Women Battling Cancer Receive Beautiful Wigs

Posted 9:40 AM, April 23, 2019

Coming up Monday April 29th, Rizzieri Salon and Spa in the Moorestown Mall in New Jersey will transform into a venue featuring entertainment, raffles, food, desserts, coffee and wine tasting all to help women battling cancer receive a beautiful wig at no cost to them.

This will mark the third year of the event. Between just two events, the campaign has raised $125,000. They have been able to give 55 wigs to women so far.

Rizzieri hopes to raise $45,000 at this year's event.

The salon also provides head wraps and scarves free to women who battle with losing their hair to chemotherapy.

Monday's event will be hosted from 5 PM until 8:30 PM.

Tickets are $50, and 100% of the proceeds from the event will go directly to providing complimentary wigs to Virtua patients visiting the RCAA Hair Boutique. For more information and to purchase, click here.

