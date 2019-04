Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking to get outdoors this Earth Day and appreciate all that nature has to offer? The Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education, is the perfect place.

Take a walk through the forest on one of the center's multiple nature trails, or learn about wildlife inside it's Discovery Center.

Over the weekend celebrate Earth Day at the Schuylkill Center's Naturepalooza. The event will take place Saturday, April 27. Click here to learn more!