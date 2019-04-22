8th Annual Center City Jazz Festival Happening This Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you love Jazz music, you're going to want to be in Center City this weekend.

Coming up this Saturday is the Center City Jazz Festival, featuring multiple bands performing in five downtown venues including Time Restaurant, Chris's Jazz Cafe and more.

"Back in 2012, I created a Kickstarter to fund the first festival," Founder Ernest Stuart said. "At that time, a lot of venues I went to growing up to play or listen to music began shutting down. We would all sit around complaining about everything, but at some point you have to try to do something."

Stuart said hundreds of people donated to that first campaign.

The festival is now in its 8th year. When you purchase a ticket, you'll receive a wristband at the event that allows you to move around the locations and see any performer you want.

"People are drawn to the casual aspect of it," Stuart said.

The festival is a great way to expose children to music at a young age.

It will be held April 27th from 1 PM until 7 PM. Tickets are just $20.

For more information, visit CCJazzFest.com.