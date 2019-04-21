Weekend Philler Episode 317

On Weekend Philler Episode 317, we stop by Atco Brewing Company to celebrate their 3rd anniversary, interview some famous faces at Monster Mania Convention, learn how Sweet Lana's Vegan Express makes going vegan easy and delicious, check out some legendary cars at Boyertown Museum of Historic Vehicles, and get fully immersed in a post-apocalyptic experience at Mad Rex!

Weekend Philler Episode 317 highlights include:

