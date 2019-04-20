IN FOCUS: The Eagles Autism Challenge

We start with a focus on the Philadelphia Eagles and how they are raising money for Autism Research

Host, Jennifer Lewis-Hall, is joined by Ryan Hammond, the Executive Director of the Eagles Autism Challenge, which hosts a cycling and 5k walk event at Lincoln Financial Field to raise money for eight research projects regarding Autism Awareness. Pat Insley from Lincoln Financial Group who is their Senior Vice President of Human Resources shares how they have partnered with the Eagles and are also gearing up for a work program involving employment for people living with autism.

We also talk with Skylar and Al Austin; whose son Giuseppe has autism. The Austin Family who will be participating in the event has raised nearly seventy-two thousand dollars as of the taping and they say that number is still rising. They shared how Al Austin is part of the Eagles family, how they value fundraising for the event and tell us about their three-year-old son living with the disorder.

We also sit down with a board-certified behavioral analyst Heidi Light and Sandra Stewart, whose son has OCD and is on the spectrum. Discussed also is a more in-depth look on what autism is and how it differs from Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, and how the Durand Academy, an autism support center, is helping Sandra’s son Peter. The Centers for Disease Control estimates that 1 in 59 people under 21 living in the United States are on the autism spectrum. In Focus is broadcast Saturdays at 6:30 AM and 12:30 PM on PHL17.