Want a Free Prom Dress? Philly Phairytale is Helping High School Seniors in Need

A new survey by Visa shows that the average cost for prom-goers in the Northeast is around $1100.

The Philly Phairytale Pop-Up Shop wants to help students in need save some money and still have a perfect prom.

Co-Founders and Flyers Ice Girls Cassandra Foley and Julia Chiango have visited two schools and were able to help about 100 girls so far- and the organization is just in its first year!

Philly Phairytale Pop-Up shop is helping high school seniors in the entire region at an event open to the public tonight!

It's from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM tonight at 144 Vine Street in Philadelphia.

Any student can come and choose a dress from the inventory. You don't have to do anything but bring your student ID.

The organization is asking for donations as well! If you want to donate your old gown, you can bring it to the event tonight from 2:30 PM to 3:30 PM, or from 6:30 PM until 8 PM. They will accept any gown that has been purchased within the past 10 years.

For more information, click here to visit Philly Phairytale's website, or their Facebook page here.