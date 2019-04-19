Try These Easter Candy Inspired Cocktails

Looking for a way to spice up your Easter brunch this Sunday? Try these Easter candy inspired cocktail recipes, by Fearless Restaurants.
Cadbury Cocktail
1.25 oz Dark Aged Rum
.25 oz Kahlua
.25 oz cold brew coffee
.5 oz Cadbury Chocolate syrup (Crack Cadbury Eggs and separate whites and chocolates, smash chocolate into smaller pieces, add equal parts hot water to each mixture and stir to combine)
.5 oz Cadbury Whites syrup
Shake, double strain
Garnish with cracked Cadbury Cream Egg
Cadbury Cold Brew (non-alcoholic)
3 oz unsweetened cold brew coffee
.75 oz Cadbury Chocolate syrup
.75 oz Cadbury Cream syrup
Shake, strain over ice
Jellybellini
.75 oz vodka
.25 oz aperol
.75 oz jellybean syrup (Put two cups of jellybeans in the bottom of a coated pan with one cup of water, turn the heat to medium-low, bring to a simmer, stir to assist melting)
.25 oz lemon juice
Stir and pour into flute
Top with cold, dry sparkling wine
Jellybeade
1.5 oz jellybean syrup
1.5 oz lemon juice
Stir to combine
Top with sparkling water
Easter Berry Pavlova
½ kiwi (skinned)
2 strawberries
Muddle both to smooth
1.5 oz gin
.75 oz lemon juice
1 egg white
Dry shake vigorously
Add ice, shake again
Double strain through mesh
Garnish with fresh kiwi wheel