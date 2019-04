× Monster Jam Returns to the Lincoln Financial Field

Monster Jam is coming back to Philadelphia. Hundreds of people are expected to watch monster trucks roll through the Lincoln Financial Field.

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart spoke with some of the drivers.

The show takes place Saturday, April 20th. The gates open at 5:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m.

