Classic Cake’s Easter & Passover Tasty Treats

Posted 9:19 AM, April 19, 2019, by

What’s a holiday weekend without some tasty treats? Chef Robert Bennett from Classic Cake joined us with great recipes for Easter and Passover!

Chef Bennett showed us a lemon pound cake with raspberry buttercream, a chocolate heaven cake and strawberry shortcake all of which are dairy-free and gluten-free.

The chocolate heaven cake is even flour-less and made up of melted chocolate, margarine (or butter), sugar, eggs and coffee!

"Coffee compliments chocolate very well. You need some liquid in there because otherwise it would be like a scrambled egg, very tough," said Chef Bennett.

Classic Cake has two locations one in Cherry Hill and the other in Center City Philadelphia!

