Sixers PA Announcer Matt Cord Pumps up Philly for Playoffs

Posted 10:13 AM, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:38AM, April 18, 2019

"A 7'3 CENTER FROM SERBIA, NUMBER 51 BOBI MARJANOVIC!"

That's Sixers public announcer Matt Cord's favorite call for the new Philadelphia roster, and he sits down with PHL's Jason Lee to talk his announcing style, career, and thoughts on the Sixers in the NBA Playoffs.

Cord discusses how he put a fun spin on Sixer Power Forward Mike Scott's name, having the opportunity to announce Bruce Harper ringing the Sixer's bell as well as the electric Philly Crowds.

Cord has been announcing for the City of Brotherly love for 22 years now, and when comparing the atmosphere between the 2001 finals team and now he says "The building was electric then and we had a few stars... but now every game someone exciting is there and the crowds are great".

The Philadelphia 76'ers take on the Brooklyn Nets in game three of the first round of the NBA Playoffs tonight at 8:00pm in New York.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.