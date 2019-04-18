Sixers PA Announcer Matt Cord Pumps up Philly for Playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"A 7'3 CENTER FROM SERBIA, NUMBER 51 BOBI MARJANOVIC!"

That's Sixers public announcer Matt Cord's favorite call for the new Philadelphia roster, and he sits down with PHL's Jason Lee to talk his announcing style, career, and thoughts on the Sixers in the NBA Playoffs.

Cord discusses how he put a fun spin on Sixer Power Forward Mike Scott's name, having the opportunity to announce Bruce Harper ringing the Sixer's bell as well as the electric Philly Crowds.

Cord has been announcing for the City of Brotherly love for 22 years now, and when comparing the atmosphere between the 2001 finals team and now he says "The building was electric then and we had a few stars... but now every game someone exciting is there and the crowds are great".

The Philadelphia 76'ers take on the Brooklyn Nets in game three of the first round of the NBA Playoffs tonight at 8:00pm in New York.