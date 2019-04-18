Eat The Limited-Edition “Broad Street Meatball” Hoagie, and Support our City

Love meatball subs? Well you're going to love this.

Through April 30th, customers can purchase the special "Broad Street Meatball" Hoagie at The Rooster in Center City. 100% of the proceeds from sandwich sales will benefit Broad Street Ministry.

The Broad Street Ministry is an organization with the goal to transform the city and support every individual here.

The sandwich is a pork and beef meatball in tomato sauce with a spicy cherry pepper relish and garlic aioli with parmesan and provolone.

The Rooster is a non-profit restaurant located at 1526 Sansom Street. For more information, click here.

