Breakdancing Competition coming to Philadelphia in May
The third cypher of the Red Bull BC One All-Star Tour will take place on Saturday, May 11th at NOTO in Philadelphia.
It’s a competitive breakdancing event that will feature dancers who are battling for a chance to compete in the World Finals in Mumbai in November.
PHL17’s Khiree Stewart met with one of the judges and two of the competitors. They taught him a few of their moves.
