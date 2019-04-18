Breakdancing Competition coming to Philadelphia in May

Posted 9:24 AM, April 18, 2019, by , Updated at 09:23AM, April 18, 2019

The third cypher of the Red Bull BC One All-Star Tour will take place on Saturday, May 11th at NOTO in Philadelphia.

It’s a competitive breakdancing event that will feature dancers who are battling for a chance to compete in the World Finals in Mumbai in November.

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart met with one of the judges and two of the competitors. They taught him a few of their moves.

Click here for more information on the Red Bull BC One All Star Tour.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.