Breakdancing Competition coming to Philadelphia in May

The third cypher of the Red Bull BC One All-Star Tour will take place on Saturday, May 11th at NOTO in Philadelphia.

It’s a competitive breakdancing event that will feature dancers who are battling for a chance to compete in the World Finals in Mumbai in November.

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart met with one of the judges and two of the competitors. They taught him a few of their moves.

Click here for more information on the Red Bull BC One All Star Tour.