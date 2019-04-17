Urban Jungle Shares Window Box Gardening Tips to Spruce Up Your Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring is here, temperatures are warming up, and that means the green thumbs are tingling.

Tara Alexander and Sue Eggen from Urban Jungle Philly joined us to talk about decorating garden boxes for your window and building garden containers.

"In the city, we live in an urban jungle," Alexander said. "Window boxes are a nice way to brighten up your home, your day and everybody's day who walks by your house."

For more gardening tips and tricks, you can visit Urban Jungle in the city at 1526 E Passyunk Ave, or visit their website at urbanjunglephilly.com.