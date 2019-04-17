Nothing Bundt Cakes Provides Impressive Easter Spread

Posted 9:42 AM, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 09:41AM, April 17, 2019

Nothing says Easter like some delicious desserts! One sweet treat that is absolutely delicious and even more appealing to look at is bundt cake.

Kim Wright from Nothing Bundt Cakes joined us to talk about the “Bunny Bundt” cake.

For those unfamiliar, the bundt cake gets its name from the pan it's baked in, one with ridges and a hole in the middle. Nothing Bundt Cakes is known for its signature butter cream cheese frosting and design.

Kim displayed four sizes of cakes available for order: Bundtinis (a bite-sized cake), Bundtlets, an 8" cake and a 10" cake.

The two top-selling flavors are chocolate chocolate chip and lemon, but if you're looking for something more seasonable, the current featured flavor is strawberries and cream.

Wright recommends you place your order at minimum a day before. For more information visit the site here!

