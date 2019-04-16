Philadelphia’s Oldest Easter Tradition to Be Held This Sunday on South Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of Philadelphia's greatest traditions, the annual Easter Promenade, will be held this Sunday April 21st in Center City.

In its 88th year, the Easter Promenade is the city's oldest and largest Easter tradition. Over 2,000 people are part of the celebration each year.

The parade will start at 5th and South at 12:30 PM, and anybody is free to walk alongside and join it!

Following the parade is a special Easter fashion show. People of all ages can compete to be named the best-dressed in their age group categories, families can compete to win the title of "Best-Dressed Family," and there's even a category for best-dressed dog!

Come down to enjoy live music and appearances from the Easter Bunny and Mr. and Mrs. Peter Cottontail.

Head to southstreet.com for more information!