Philadelphia’s Oldest Easter Tradition to Be Held This Sunday on South Street

Posted 8:51 AM, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:46AM, April 16, 2019

One of Philadelphia's greatest traditions, the annual Easter Promenade, will be held this Sunday April 21st in Center City.

In its 88th year, the Easter Promenade is the city's oldest and largest Easter tradition. Over 2,000 people are part of the celebration each year.

The parade will start at 5th and South at 12:30 PM, and anybody is free to walk alongside and join it!

Following the parade is a special Easter fashion show. People of all ages can compete to be named the best-dressed in their age group categories, families can compete to win the title of "Best-Dressed Family," and there's even a category for best-dressed dog!

Come down to enjoy live music and appearances from the Easter Bunny and Mr. and Mrs. Peter Cottontail.

Head to southstreet.com for more information!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.