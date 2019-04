× Yay Clay Offers BYOB Pottery Lessons as a Date Night

Yay Clay is a BYOB pottery studio located in Port Richmond. Folks there offer lessons on how to make different kinds of ceramics.

The studio is known for their Clay Dates. It’s a chance for people to spend the night with someone special and learn pottery.

PHL17’s Khiree Stewart went there for a lesson.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Click here for more information on Yay Clay. Also, mention PHL17 to receive 17% off your next lesson.