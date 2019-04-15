Bid To Win a Tour of our PHL17 Studio to Benefit the Family Support Line Organization

Posted 9:14 AM, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 09:13AM, April 15, 2019

Looking for a fun night out to support a great cause? Look no further!

Bids For Kids includes great food, drinks and impressive live and silent auction items to benefit the Family Support Line. The organization has been working for 31 years to prevent and treat the trauma of child sexual abuse. For 20 of those years, the Bids For Kids auction has helped this mission. The organization is trying to raise over $100,000 this year.

Family Support Line supports children in telling their story, gives them a safe place to talk about abuse and gives parents the tools they need to talk to their children about preventing abuse.

One of the items to be auctioned off is a tour of our PHL17 studio and a meet-and-greet with our talent!

It's all happening at Llanerch Country Club on Friday, April 26th beginning at 6:30 PM. Tickets are $75 each. To donate, purchase tickets and for more information on Family Support Line, click here.

