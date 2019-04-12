Woman crashes ex-boyfriend’s wedding wearing bridal gown of her own

CHINA – A video has gone viral after a woman took the words “speak now or forever hold your peace” a bit too literally and crashed her ex’s wedding wearing her own bridal gown.

According to the New Zealand Herald, the woman stormed into the wedding ceremony right as the groom was about to kiss his bride.

Video shows the woman emotionally yelling at the groom as she tries to convince him not to get married. The woman even got down on one knee, begging him to take her back and saying, “it was my fault.”

The pair reportedly separated because their personalities were “too different.”

The groom was genuinely surprised by the intrusion and is seen fighting off the woman’s advances, the new outlet reports.

Guests were also shocked by the woman’s appearance.

The bride, who wanted nothing to do with the drama, eventually marched out of the ceremony.

The bride and groom are reportedly trying to work through the incident. The groom told the news outlet he hopes to have a redo wedding soon.