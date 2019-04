Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Benny, Flacco and Gordo! These three teeny pups are looking for forever homes!

The Chihuahua mixes are only 12-weeks-old and extremely lovable. They were surrender to Noah's Ark Rescue after the owner could no longer care for them.

The puppies can be a little timid, but their sweet personalities would make them a great addition to any family.

If you are interested in giving these cuties lots of love, contact Noah's Ark Rescue.