The Breathing Room Foundation Provides Relief to Families Battling Cancer

Most people are impacted by cancer in some way, whether it is a personal battle or that of a family member.

That's where The Breathing Room Foundation, which is an organization that helps the families of those diagnosed with cancer.

Katie Owens from Breathing Room Foundation and Jaylen Brown, Miss Philadelphia Outstanding Teen 2019 joined us to talk more about the charity.

The Breathing Room provides help in any way it can, whether it is providing weekly meals for families, helping with utility bills, or paying for transportation to and from treatment.

"We actually cater to every family," Owens said. "Everyone's journey through cancer is a little different, so our executive director actually interviews every family to figure out what they need during their year of sponsorship with us to allow them the breathing room to focus on getting well."

The Breathing Room helped three families when it was established in 1997, and by 2018 it had grown to help to support 1,900 new families.

Jaylen Brown's family was one of the many The Breathing Room was able to assist.

"I came home one day in August, and my brother and I had school supplies," Brown said. "I didn't have to worry about that. It was my breathing room. And I got to spend that little extra time with my mom, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer."

For more information on The Breathing Room, how you can help, or nominate a family for help, visit BreathingRoomFoundation.org.