Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tonight marks the last regular season game at the Wells Fargo Center for the Philadelphia 76ers, and that means it's time for the team to start preparing for a playoff run!

The team is bringing back its popular broken snake logo for the postseason play.

Sixers Arena Host Christian Crosby joined us to talk about the meaning behind the logo, fan excitement, and what to expect from the team in the coming days.

Visit Sixers.com for the latest updates on our city's team!