PHL17 Community Heroes: Darby Creek Valley Association Gears Up for 35th Annual Cleanup

PHL17 along with Barb’s Harley-Davidson is setting out to honor local community heroes. This week, the Darby Creek Valley Association was honored for their work to protect the Darby Creek watershed.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Darby Creek runs for 126 miles through four counties (Montgomery, Delaware, Philadelphia and Chester). Starting at John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge, the water flows all the way out to Easttown township. For many municipalities like Upper Darby, Springfield, Haverford, Radnor and Ridley it provides drinking water. In all, the Darby Creek watershed provides drinking water for 15 million people.

Cobbs Creek is one of the major tributaries of the Darby. Driving alongside the creek, you'll notice a big trash problem.

Started in 1984, Darby Creek Valley Association set out to change this. For the past 35 years, the local nonprofit environmental organization has brought volunteers together for watershed-wide cleanups with a focus on protecting the community and restoring the land and streams to good health.

“It’s a lot of effort. It takes a lot of coordination. We need volunteers, we need people interested. It really just takes one person in each community who says I want to do something, I want to help," said Jaclyn Rhoads, President of DCVA.

The 35th Annual cleanup is taking place on April 13th starting around 9 AM.

“This year we have 52 sites. The Philadelphia Water Department is actually going to come over and help us," said Sue Miller, Executive Director of DCVA and Organizer of the cleanup.

For the first time, PWD is bringing in heavy machinery to help remove large items like sofas and washing machines.

What better way to celebrate National Volunteer Month than to head out to one of the sites and lend a helping hand. Visit DCVA.org and contact a site captain to get involved!