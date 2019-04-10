Netflix Show ‘The Crown’ Brings Royal Wear to Winterthur

Posted 9:46 AM, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 09:45AM, April 10, 2019

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE - From the dazzling gold of Queen Elizabeth's coronation robe,  to the chic blue gown she wore when meeting Jackie Kennedy it is all on display at Winterthur's newest exhibition.

Costuming 'The Crown' features 40 iconic costumes worn in the beloved Emmy award-winning Neflix series. The series captures the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and her royal family.

The exhibition is exclusive to Winterthur. It has not been displayed anywhere else in North America. It is on display until January of 2020.

The new exhibit is included with general admission. Click here to learn more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.