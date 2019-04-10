Netflix Show ‘The Crown’ Brings Royal Wear to Winterthur

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE - From the dazzling gold of Queen Elizabeth's coronation robe, to the chic blue gown she wore when meeting Jackie Kennedy it is all on display at Winterthur's newest exhibition.

Costuming 'The Crown' features 40 iconic costumes worn in the beloved Emmy award-winning Neflix series. The series captures the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and her royal family.

The exhibition is exclusive to Winterthur. It has not been displayed anywhere else in North America. It is on display until January of 2020.

The new exhibit is included with general admission.