× Free tickets to Nipsey Hussle memorial reportedly sold for hundreds on eBay

LOS ANGELES – Every seat for an upcoming memorial service honoring Nipsey Hussle was claimed within minutes of tickets going live Tuesday.

Now, according to the Los Angeles Times, scalpers are trying to turn the complementary tickets into cash online. One seller on eBay reportedly charged $400 for four tickets. Fans and law enforcement are encouraging people not to buy the scalped tickets and to report any scalpers seen online or on the streets.

Hussle, 33, was shot and killed March 31 outside of his store. He was known for trying to better his community and contribute to building up the place where he grew up. Police have Eric Holder in custody, charged with the Grammy-winning rapper’s murder.

Nipsey Hussle’s memorial service will be held in the STAPLES Center Thursday. The doors will open at 8 a.m., and a service will begin and 10 a.m. Following the ceremony, a 25.5 mile procession through the Los Angeles area from the arena to the funeral home in the Crenshaw district.