Cheyney University Students Are Gearing Up to Compete in a National Academic Competition

Posted 9:28 AM, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 09:27AM, April 9, 2019

Students from Cheyney University in Delaware County are set to compete at the 30th Honda Campus All-Star Challenge National Tournament in Los Angeles coming up next week!

The HCASC is the first-ever academic competition between students at historically black colleges and universities. Students must answer questions from different subjects, ranging from HBCU knowledge, to pop culture, politics, and more.

The students talked about how they've been studying for such a wide range of questions.

To help them prepare, we decided to challenge them to a trivia competition right here in our studio.

To follow Cheyney's progress in the competition, visit the HCASC on Facebook.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.