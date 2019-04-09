Cheyney University Students Are Gearing Up to Compete in a National Academic Competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Students from Cheyney University in Delaware County are set to compete at the 30th Honda Campus All-Star Challenge National Tournament in Los Angeles coming up next week!

The HCASC is the first-ever academic competition between students at historically black colleges and universities. Students must answer questions from different subjects, ranging from HBCU knowledge, to pop culture, politics, and more.

The students talked about how they've been studying for such a wide range of questions.

To help them prepare, we decided to challenge them to a trivia competition right here in our studio.

