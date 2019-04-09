Bryce Harper Hitting Homers with Chandler Bats of East Norriton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Byrce Harper may be new to the Philadelphia Phillies, but for years he has been relying on a Montgomery County company to make him the perfect bat .

So far this season Harper has hit three home runs, all of those smacked out of the ballpark with Chandler Bats. The East Norriton company was started in 2009.

Owner David Chandler who once was a high-end furniture maker says one of his very first MLB clients was former Philadelphia Phillie, Shane Victorino. Chandler says becoming the biggest manufacture has never been the goal, but making a high quality product that athletes trust, is.

The company currently has more than 70 major league clients, but Chandler says they pride themselves in making every bat with the same high level quality, no matter the level of the player.

